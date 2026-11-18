MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. People in Melitopol, a city in the Zaporozhye Region, show amazing fortitude as they carry on with their lives despite the constant danger and lack of electricity and running water there, former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst Scott Ritter said at a TASS press conference.

Ritter said he had visited the city and that even the journey there was dangerous. Along the way, he saw burned-out military equipment and vehicles, as well as fires near the roads. Melitopol also has no electricity or running water, the US analyst added.

"But the amazing thing was the spirit of the people who live there. They weren't surrendering. They weren't giving up. They said, we're going to get on with life," Ritter stressed.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014), former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst Scott Ritter and Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik discussed crimes perpetrated by the Kiev regime in 2026 and the international response to them at a press conference at the TASS headquarters on Wednesday.

They also examined prospects for resuming negotiations, the role of humanitarian efforts in moving the process forward, and the possibility of another Maidan uprising 13 years after the 2013-2014 coup. The discussion was held at a TASS press conference.