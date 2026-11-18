SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. APEC considers the upcoming meeting between the leaders of Russia, the United States and China, scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit on November 19, to be a historic event, said Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev.

"Many believe that this will be an important, landmark event from a historical perspective, because these countries can actually jointly shape, among other things, key matters in geopolitics," Dmitriev, who is also CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said while commenting on the Russian president’s upcoming meeting with the Chinese and US leaders. "This is why everyone is focused on this meeting," he added, noting the considerable attention it has attracted.