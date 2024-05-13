Federation Council Committee backs candidacy of Boris Kovalchuk as Accounts Chamber head

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Federation Council Committee on the budget and financial markets unanimously supported the candidacy of Boris Kovalchuk for the post of Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation and recommended that the upper house of parliament appoint him to this post, a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier President Vladimir Putin proposed appointing Kovalchuk as head of the Accounts Chamber, a position that has remained vacant since November 2022, when Alexey Kudrin left it.

The Chairman of the Accounts Chamber is appointed by the Federation Council, upper house of the Russian parliament.

Kovalchuk was one of three candidates proposed to the President by the Speaker of the Upper House Valentina Matvienko. Her list also included acting Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Galina Izotova and Head of the Federation Council Committee on Budget and Financial Markets Anatoly Artamonov.

From 2010 to 2024 Kovalchuk was the chairman of the board of Inter RAO. In March 2024, it became known that he had been appointed deputy head of the control department of the Administration of the Russian President.