Lavrov slams West for promoting 'dishonest schemes' for restrictions on nuclear weapons

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The collective West is promoting "apparently dishonest schemes" to gain advantages by imposing new restrictions on nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to participants in the Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference.

"The US-led ‘collective West’ is cynically complementing the deliberate destruction of balanced and equal agreements that do not suit Washington with the promotion of apparently dishonest schemes that would create advantages for the United States. Their obvious goal is to create a unilateral military advantage for themselves by setting new limits for nuclear arsenals while formalizing the aggregate Western superiority in the sphere of non-nuclear capabilities," he noted.