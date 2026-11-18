DUBAI, November 18. /TASS/. A vessel operated by the Emirati ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) came under attack while navigating the Strait of Hormuz, leaving 11 crew members injured and another one missing, the operator said in a press release.

ADNOC L&S confirmed in a statement quoted by Zawya news outlet that "one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of 17 November 2026."

"One crew member remains unaccounted for, with search and rescue operations ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities. All other crew members have been safely evacuated from the vessel," the statement reads. According to it, 11 sailors sustained injuries.