MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, his US counterpart Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping may discuss continuing dialogue on the Ukrainian settlement during a trilateral meeting scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China’s Shenzhen, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

He noted that the opposing side must set aside its illusions and demonstrate a willingness to compromise in the negotiations on Ukraine.

TASS has compiled the senior diplomat’s key statements.

Meeting of leaders of Russia, US, China

Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping may discuss the possibility of continuing the dialogue on the Ukrainian settlement during a trilateral meeting scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit: "The leaders of Russia, China, and the US will meet in Shenzhen the day after tomorrow. I am confident that the dialogue on this topic will continue there."

Negotiations on Ukraine

At this time, there is no clear understanding of the specific parameters or guidelines for continuing the trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement: "The Russian delegation is acting in strict accordance with the instructions received from the president. The head of the delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, provided a comprehensive assessment of the round [of trilateral talks] that took place in Abu Dhabi. I want to say that, as of today, there is no understanding of the parameters or any guidelines on the continuation of this process."

The other side must set aside its illusions and demonstrate a willingness to compromise in the negotiations on Ukraine: "As for compromises, I want to say that it is the other side that must demonstrate a willingness to compromise."

The positions Russia is pursuing are "logical and entirely understandable": "And the ideas we sometimes encounter, both directly when we interact with our opponents and through media reports, reflect that these illusions have not been largely overcome, and there remains a baseless notion that Russia will back down or retreat."

There is no talk of European countries’ representatives participating in the negotiation process on the Ukrainian settlement: "There is no talk of involving Europeans in the negotiations."

No dates have been set for a new round of trilateral talks on Ukraine: "There is no clarity whatsoever on the timing, the location, or the prospects."

European security

Russia has not yet received an adequate response to its proposals on security guarantees: "I want to emphasize that the draft agreements, which were presented by Russia to the US and all of NATO back in 2021, contain certain elements that, essentially, amount to a mutual non-aggression pact. We have not yet received an adequate response from the other side to these proposals. On the contrary, we are seeing an escalation, along with attempts to intimidate and portray Russia as the aggressor, as if a new large-scale conflict in Europe were almost inevitable."

The US remains a key factor in ensuring European security for the foreseeable future, and this reality cannot be ignored: "Despite refocusing on other regions of the world, the US remains influential in Europe and will continue to be so in the foreseeable future. Therefore, it is impossible to resolve anything in this area without the US."

Russia is analyzing the results of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi and developing further proposals on European security: "We are currently analyzing the results of this round and developing further proposals, including in light of the fact that our leadership has set the task of addressing the issues of European security, continental security, and security in the region surrounding Russia and Ukraine as part of finding a sustainable solution."

The European security architecture is "in ruins" and needs to be rebuilt: "The European security architecture that took shape in the past is, in fact, in ruins. We must rebuild it, taking into account the lessons learned, and ensure its resilience against manifestations of hostility and aggression that directly threaten our security."

Moscow considers the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO to be "categorically unacceptable."