SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Russian head of state Vladimir Putin said he sees considerable potential benefits in his upcoming trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US leader Donald Trump.

He stressed the need for dialogue and pointed to APEC as an example of how to organize it well.

"APEC offers ample opportunities for constructive dialogue at all levels, especially among the leaders of major economies. They can sit down together to exchange views, resolve any political, economic or security disagreements between countries by seeking compromises and balancing interests, and work together to strengthen the foundations for sustainable development worldwide," Putin said.

"That’s why I see considerable potential benefits in the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States, which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit," he added.