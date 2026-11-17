MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The co-founders of the Three Country Trusted Broker (TCTB) organization, a permanent observer to the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), from Russia, China, and the United States have signed the Joint Statement on Readiness: From Orbital Risk to Orbital Remediation," Valentin Uvarov, one of the organization’s co-founders, told TASS.

As part of the statement, a pilot project was proposed to distribute the costs, expenses, and risks associated with clearing space debris among all interested countries, rather than just among the "big three" space powers, he said.

At the signing ceremony held at Beijing Polytechnic University, Valentin Uvarov represented Russia, Guoyu Wang represented China, and Chuck Dickey represented the United States. The signed document is special in that it allocates costs, risks, and benefits associated with orbital cleanup based on future capabilities, rather than "historical culpability."

Thus, the Three Country Trusted Broker proposes to act as a "neutral trusted broker"- an international nongovernmental organization that serves as a buffer between sovereign states. In this scenario, states interested in the project could bypass bureaucratic hurdles, reduce economic and technological costs, and retain sovereign control.

Furthermore, the TCTB is positioned not as a replacement for the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, but as a "working group" or pilot platform bringing together key "stakeholders" in the issue, Uvarov noted. The coalition’s results can then be legitimized through multilateral procedures, which will accelerate the analysis of the data obtained. In turn, neutral selection of objects and neutral procurement will help attract many commercial organizations.

"The TCTB’s statement offers the world a pilot project that will allow this model to be tested in practice. If the ‘framework of trust’ works on an issue as complex as orbital debris removal, it could serve as a prototype for managing all shared resources in space without waiting for a change in political eras. This is the main value of the Beijing initiative," the expert emphasized.