BRUSSELS, November 17. /TASS/. Kiev's strikes deep inside Russia do not contribute to ending the conflict in Ukraine, said US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby.

"While the public conversation focuses on the spectacle of deep strikes designed to incur pain on the Russian population, our assessment is that such strikes have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia's advances on the front line," he told a meeting of the Western contact group coordinating the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

"Moreover, such strikes, especially those that target civilian infrastructure have actually probably hardened the Russian public's resolve and the Kremlin's own willingness to escalate. Moreover, it is important to note that the balance of advantage in deep strikes may well favor Moscow. This is not to say that Ukraine should be forced to fight with its hands tied behind its back.".