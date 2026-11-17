TEHRAN, November 17. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Iran, Oman, and Uzbekistan, Abbas Araghchi, Badr al-Busaidi, and Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a trilateral meeting in Muscat focused on the potential of the North-South transport corridor, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The foreign ministers of Iran, Uzbekistan, and Oman, noting the huge potential of the three countries to expand economic ties, particularly by strengthening trade along the Central Asia-Persian Gulf/Gulf of Oman route (the North-South corridor), emphasized the importance of planning for the expansion of transport networks across the region, as well as completing and modernizing relevant infrastructure," the report said.

The parties discussed ways to develop interregional cooperation in the economic, trade, transport, and transit sectors, the ministry noted.