LUGANSK, November 17. /TASS/. Over the past week, the Ukrainian military attacked the Belgorod Region more than 2,000 times, killing 10 people, including one minor and leaving nearly 60 civilians injured, Rodion Miroshnik, an ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told TASS.

"Throughout the week, the Belgorod Region remained the area most frequently targeted by Ukrainian militants. Over the last seven days, more than 2,000 attacks by Ukrainian forces on the region were recorded. As a result of these terrorist strikes, 10 civilians - including a child - were killed, and 57 people, including a minor, sustained injuries," he stated.

Miroshnik specified that Ukrainian forces most frequently targeted the Belgorod, Borisovka, Valuyki, Volokonovka, Graivoron, Rakitnoye, Rovenki, Shebekino, and Yakovlevo municipal districts of the Belgorod Region.

"The attacks hit apartment buildings and private homes, administrative and social facilities, industrial sites, passenger cars and trucks, fences and outbuildings, power lines, farm machinery, and agricultural enterprise buildings," Miroshnik added.

Earlier, he said that 64 Russian residents, including one minor, had been killed over the past week as a result of Ukrainian strikes, while nearly 240 people - including five minors - had suffered injuries. In total, over the last seven days, Kiev fired 8,300 various types of munitions at civilian targets in Russia.