MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia has prepared a bid for the chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in 2035, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Russia has prepared the bid for the new chairmanship as far in the future as in 2035. This bid is being discussed proactively. We hope to receive the right to hold the APEC summit in 2035," he said.

Russia already chaired the APEC in 2012 in Vladivostok, Ushakov noted. "The summit was held rather successfully; in particular, the world’s first list of ecofriendly goods for purposes of reducing customs duties was agreed in Vladivostok," he added.