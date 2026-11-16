MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia has no plans to impose new visa restrictions on nationals from Western countries, despite calls from certain European Union politicians advocating for a ban on visa issuance to Russians. Yevgeny Ivanov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, made this statement in response to inquiries from TASS.

"We have been hearing such discussions for quite some time now," Ivanov remarked. "However, we have no intention of restricting access for people from the West. In fact, we have made every effort to facilitate their entry, including the implementation of a unified electronic visa system that is simple to obtain and does not require an invitation. Therefore, we are actually offering a more streamlined process."

Speaking on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism - For the Freedom of Nations!, he reiterated, "Russia’s entry procedures remain unchanged."

"There are no problems for citizens of 'unfriendly' states - countries with unfriendly governments. On the contrary, we warmly welcome everyone to visit," he concluded.

This statement comes as the European Commission has reiterated that restricting the issuance of visas to Russians remains a long-term priority for Brussels. A report in June from the European edition of Politico indicated that at least 11 European countries are urging EU authorities to tighten entry rules for Russian tourists seeking access to the Schengen Area. This position has found support among the foreign ministers of the Baltic states, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Sweden, in addition to non-EU countries such as Iceland and Norway.