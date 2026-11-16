MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Kub-2 loitering munition is emerging as a means of financially exhausting the enemy, the press service of the Rostec state corporation said in a statement.

"The Kub-2 functions as a relatively inexpensive decoy. The enemy is forced to expend costly air defense missiles to shoot down a drone whose price is incomparably lower. It’s like trying to shoot down a mosquito with an anti-aircraft gun. Every such interception represents a direct financial loss for the defending side. And if the drone breaks through and destroys a crew of an anti-tank missile system or an armored vehicle, we get a typical ‘pawn-for-queen’ exchange. This is no longer just a tactic, but a methodical financial depletion of the enemy," the state corporation noted.

According to the Kalashnikov Group, which manufactures the Kub-2 UAV, the effectiveness of these munitions, based on test results in the special military operation area, reached 95%. The drone is manufactured in versions with warheads of varying weights, and the entire lineup is capable of operating in temperatures ranging from 40 degrees below zero to 50 degrees above zero.