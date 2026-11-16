SIMFEROPOL, November 16. /TASS/. By striking the Crimean Bridge, Ukraine is seeking to derail peace talks spearheaded by the United States, a Russian lawmaker told TASS.

Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov said earlier that Ukrainian troops had struck the Crimean Bridge, temporarily halting motor traffic.

"The Ukrainian aggressor’s aggressive attacks can be interpreted as yet again spitting on the large-scale peacemaking efforts by the American side, which is trying to stop bloodshed, and the Kiev junta’s open refusal from peaceful dialogue," said Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, from Crimea.

"This lunatic Zelensky wants to continue the war while staying in his comfortable hideout abroad, as the infrastructure of his dying country is being destroyed everywhere," he added.

Another State Duma member from Crimea, Leonid Ivlev, also told TASS that he thinks that Zelensky doesn’t want to end the conflict and uses any steps toward peace agreements only as an opportunity to stockpile weapons and deliver more strikes on Russia. The current Kiev regime, acting on the instructions of its Western European sponsors, is ready to commit ever greater atrocities, the lawmaker stated. "And the Crimean Bridge stood, stands, and will continue to stand, despite the Ukrainian army’s attempts to strike it and the blather of talkative bloggers who, with a cynical eye, are calculating mythical damage percentages," he added.