VILNIUS, November 16. /TASS/. Lithuania is considering following Estonia’s example and closing off the border with Russia, President Gitanas Nauseda said.

"This is nothing new in the region, so Estonia’s decision is understandable," Nauseda said. He believes that Lithuania could also "make such a decision, taking all the circumstances into account."

Estonia justified its move to close the border with Russia, which will take effect on December 1, as being due to Russia’s allegedly unfriendly actions. According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the accusations made by Estonia and other European countries of sabotage activities are completely unfounded and Russia fully rejects them.