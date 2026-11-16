MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Germany, Italy, and Japan’s refusal to support Russia’s resolution at the UN against the glorification of Nazism clearly demonstrates that these countries have not recognized their responsibility for the crimes against peace and humanity, Grigory Lukyantsev, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s envoy for human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, said.

On November 10, Russia’s resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism was adopted in the Third Committee of the 81st session of the General Assembly. Germany, Japan, and Italy refused to support the document.

"The fact that they voted this way makes one think that they have completely forgotten the commitments they made when they joined the organization," he said in response to a question from TASS. "They assured us that they had recognized their historical guilt, that they had recognized their responsibility for unleashing WWII, for numerous war crimes and crimes against peace and humanity. And yet, here they are voting, accordingly, against condemning the glorification of Nazism."