MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Claims that Russia’s Oreshnik hypersonic missiles can be intercepted using electronic warfare (EW) systems are a myth that the Western military-industrial complex is trying to pass off as reality in order to save face after the total failure of missile defense systems in the Middle East, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA)," told TASS, commenting on a New York Times article about the Lima Quant system.

"Intercepting hypersonic weapons is a cherished myth of the Western military-industrial complex. They are promoting this narrative through their Ukrainian proxies, from whose positions they are, of course, testing various systems--but so far, as we can see, with little success," the expert said.

According to him, Ukraine, which is entirely dependent on foreign military technology, is currently incapable of independently producing electronic warfare systems designed to intercept ballistic weapons. "If we’re to say that they are de facto incapable of countering the Kinzhal and Tsirkon missiles, then there’s no point in even discussing the Oreshnik, which surpasses them in every respect, including speed," Stepanov noted.

The expert explained why it's so hard to take down a hypersonic missile. "This is due to the formation of a plasma cloud through which the warhead travels during the terminal phase, which effectively blocks any potential effect of electronic countermeasures," he said. Furthermore, the Oreshnik flies according to a flight plan with target designation that does not require corrections during the terminal phase, therefore, any interference with its navigation equipment would also be ineffective. "These claims are unfounded, technologically unjustified, and physically and materially unachievable at the current stage of development of Western defense industry technology," Stepanov emphasized.

He added that the Kiev-25 production facility, where the Lima Quant device was stored, was recently shut down. "It is quite possible that tests of relevant Western solutions were conducted from a position controlled by the Kiev regime--nothing more. And, as we understand it, they were unable to prove their effectiveness in this theater of operations," the expert concluded.

Earlier, a Ukrainian Night Watch territorial defense unit commander, with the call sign Alchemist, stated in an interview with The New York Times that the Lima Quant electronic warfare system diverted two Russian Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missiles from their targets during an attack on the Kiev Region on May 24, 2026. According to Alchemist, one missile struck garages in the Kiev Region, while the second disintegrated in flight, with its debris falling on territory under Russian control. Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the situation, said that the Russian Armed Forces had struck targets where it was convenient to see the results. Russia struck a "shed" in Ukraine with an Oreshnik missile to observe how "the independently targetable warheads spread," the president said.