MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. An anti-amphibious defense engineer support tactical exercise aimed at repelling a simulated enemy marine force landing has been held at a separate naval engineer regiment of the Russian Northern Fleet, the fleet’s press service reported.

"The Northern Fleet’s Separate Engineer Regiment conducted an anti-amphibious defense engineer support tactical exercise to repel an enemy seaborne assault landing. Military engineers of the Northern Fleet demonstrated the specific features of engineer support missions for anti-amphibious defense during an enemy tactical amphibious landing, drawing on the experience of the special military operation and the use of modern engineer equipment and weapons," the press service said.

It added that, according to the exercise scenario, a simulated enemy attempted a beach assault, and the Northern Fleet’s engineer units were tasked with turning that section of the coastline into an impassable line of defense as quickly as possible. During the active phase of the exercise, troops installed minefields along the shore using remote-controlled mining systems, hedgehog anti-tank obstacles, block obstacles, and escarps, and also established concealed passages through their own barriers for counterattacks. The fleet’s engineers used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to carry out additional reconnaissance of the coastline, assess the seabed topography, and fine-tune the placement of the barriers.

The press service stressed that the exercises demonstrated the high level of training among the regiment’s personnel, the coordination of the units’ actions, and the readiness of the Northern Fleet’s military engineers to perform tasks in the challenging conditions of rugged terrain.