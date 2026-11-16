MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the meeting of the business summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and present the investment potential of Russia, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"As regards the working program in this ‘miracle’ [Shenzhen - TASS], it kicks off on November 18 with participation of our president in the meeting of the APEC business summit," Ushakov said.

"Vladimir Putin will speak before representatives of the major companies, state our estimates of the situation in the global economy, the results of our economy, and will present the investment potential of our country," he added.