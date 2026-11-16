LONDON, November 16. /TASS/. The UN system is growing increasingly tired of Ukrainian agenda, an unnamed Western diplomat told Reuters, commenting on Moscow’s nomination of its delegate to leading posts in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

"[Their election] would demonstrate that Russia is back in the multilateral system. The UN system has Ukraine fatigue," said a Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another source told Reuters on the condition of anonymity that a number of countries have been restoring their trade and security cooperation with Russia and "do not want to openly oppose it at the UN.".