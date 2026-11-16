MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions on 145 individuals and entities, including Wildberries founder and RWB head Tatyana Kim, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced upon his arrival at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

TASS has compiled the key facts known so far.

Sanctions

- The European Union has imposed sanctions on 145 individuals and entities, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated.

- Among those targeted by the restrictions is Wildberries founder and RWB head Tatyana Kim, he specified.

- Additionally, restrictions have been imposed on the Petersburg Oil Terminal.

Reaction

- The European sanctions against Kim will not affect the operations of RWB or the companies within its ecosystem, the company’s press service told TASS.

- All services provided by Wildberries and other RWB companies will continue to operate as usual, and customers and partners will notice no changes, the press service emphasized.

EU actions

- Earlier, the EUobserver news portal, citing internal documents, reported that EU foreign ministers intended to add Wildberries founder and RWB head Tatyana Kim to the sanctions list during their meeting in Brussels.

- EU foreign ministers approved additional restrictions against Russia, targeting roughly 140 individuals and entities across three separate lists, a diplomatic source told TASS.

- He noted that this is "not a 22nd sanctions package, as it does not include any new structural measures."