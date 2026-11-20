MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit, as well as the declaration signed following the meeting, marked a victory for common sense over European advocates of confrontation with Russia, Leonid Slutsky, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), said.

The meeting marked a starting point for constructive cooperation between the leading powers. This is the view expressed by the Global Times newspaper.

TASS has compiled the main reactions to the leaders’ trilateral meeting.

Reactions in Russia

The trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit, as well as the declaration signed following the meeting, marked a victory for common sense over European advocates of confrontation with Russia, Leonid Slutsky, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), said.

Trump took a very serious step toward Russia at the trilateral summit with regard to resolving the Ukrainian crisis. This opinion was shared with TASS by Oleg Karpovich, head of the Department of Diplomacy at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry and corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Education.

In his view, the Russia-US-China summit is a good start.

Establishing trilateral dialogue between Moscow, Washington and Beijing on nuclear security, non-proliferation and related risks was the main outcome of the meeting in Shenzhen and the beginning of a long journey. This opinion was expressed in an interview with TASS by Vasily Kashin, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics.

The risk of a world war breaking out has decreased significantly thanks to the meeting between Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics and an expert at the Valdai Discussion Club, told TASS.

He noted that following the trilateral meeting, the international community "took a step back from the brink."

According to Suslov, the meeting was historic not only because the leaders gathered in this format for the first time, but also because "this is a meeting of the three leading powers in the modern world, primarily the three leading military powers."

Reactions in China

The trilateral meeting of the leaders of China, Russia and the United States on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen will go down in history, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

The gathering of the leaders of China, Russia and the United States marked a starting point for constructive cooperation between the leading powers. This is the view expressed by the Global Times newspaper.

It emphasized that "the seeds sown by the meeting of the three heads of state will surely take root, sprout, bloom, and bear fruit".

The article noted that strengthening interaction and coordination between China, Russia and the United States "will help prevent major countries from falling into vicious competition over resources, technology, and corridors, help maintain the stability and smooth functioning of energy industrial and supply chains, and help safeguard the stability of the global energy market."

The authors expressed confidence that China, Russia and the United States, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, "set an example by working together to address global challenges".

Reactions in the United States

Cooperation between Russia, China and the United States could bring progress to all humanity, Diane Sare, who announced her bid for the 2028 presidential election in January as an independent candidate, told TASS.

The summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and US leader Donald Trump not only carried important symbolism but also proved substantive, Jennifer Cavanaugh, a Senior Fellow and Director of Military Analysis at the Washington-based think tank Defense Priorities, said.

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and US leader Donald Trump could ease tensions at a critical moment for the entire world, Professor Peter Kuznick, Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University in Washington, told TASS.

According to him, this is "a potentially important beginning to easing tensions at a critical moment for the planet when war and potential nuclear war cloud the horizon."

The trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States on the sidelines of the APEC summit symbolized the failure of Western efforts to isolate Russia and marked a triumph for the Russian leader, Bloomberg columnist Marc Champion wrote.

He believes that the Russian leader "can reasonably hope that this great-power troika will surely meet again."

According to the columnist, the summit between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States on the sidelines of the APEC summit marked the beginning of a new world order and dealt a final humiliation to Europe.

In the author’s view, the meeting "signals that the US now believes it has two true peers to contend with and will do so alone."

Reactions in Europe

The European Commission declined to comment on the declaration adopted following the trilateral meeting between Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump.

EU diplomatic service spokesman Christian Wigand added that the European Commission could only note "two general provisions": that the EU supports "the UN reform agenda proposed by the organization’s secretary-general" and fully supports the International Criminal Court, considering it "an integral part of the rules-based world order."

The meeting between Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump is historic because the very fact that dialogue has begun between the leaders of the largest powers is valuable in diplomacy. This opinion was expressed in an interview with a TASS correspondent by Steffen Kotre, a member of the Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction and the party’s expert on energy policy.

Florian Philippot, a candidate in the 2027 French presidential election and leader of the Patriots party, mocked European politicians "selling off their countries," contrasting them with the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States.

Balazs Orban, a member of the European Parliament from Hungary’s leading opposition party, welcomed the outcome of the Russia-US-China summit while expressing regret that the country’s current government was pursuing a different political course.