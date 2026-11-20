NEW YORK, November 20. /TASS/. The trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States on the sidelines of the APEC summit marked the beginning of a new world order and dealt a final humiliation to Europe, Bloomberg columnist Marc Champion wrote.

"Leaders of the world’s three largest military powers gathered around a table on Thursday, with China’s Xi Jinping at the center. This summit was bound to happen and, for all its lack of substance, marks something momentous: the passing of the old, liberal world order and Europe’s final humiliation," he wrote.

In the author’s view, the meeting "signals that the US now believes it has two true peers to contend with and will do so alone."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the first such meeting ever. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

The leaders also adopted a declaration on peace. They expressed support for reforming the UN to ensure a more effective response to the global challenges. According to the document, Russia, China, and the United States plan to increase the production and supply of petroleum products for the benefit of all countries. It is noted that respect for the immunities of state officials is of fundamental importance, and the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies should not abuse their powers. The leaders emphasized that a nuclear war must never be unleashed - there will be no winners in it. It is also noted that Russia, China, and the United States will engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks.