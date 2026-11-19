TEHRAN, November 19. /TASS/. Iran has demonstrated the capabilities of missiles with a range of up to 4,500 kilometers near Diego Garcia, home to a joint US-UK military base, Hossein Mohebbi, an official with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has said.

"We have previously demonstrated our missile capabilities, with a range of up to 4,500 kilometers, in the vicinity of Diego Garcia," Mohebbi said in an interview with Iranian news agency SNN.

According to Mohebbi, Iran had previously maintained a 2,000-kilometer limit on its missiles in accordance with a directive from the late Supreme Leader. However, he said, if the current Supreme Leader ordered an expansion of that range, Iran would be capable of striking US bases in Europe. The country’s missile capabilities, he added, allow it to conduct operations without geographical restrictions.

In March, Western media reported that two ballistic missiles had been launched toward Diego Garcia. One reportedly malfunctioned in flight, while the other was intercepted by a US ship. Iran denied any involvement at the time.