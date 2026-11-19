BERLIN, November 19. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called Russia’s 2021 security proposals for Europe unrealistic, but acknowledged that the EU will have to talk to Moscow about reducing risks and making its actions transparent.

"[Russia’s] maximalist demands from December 2021 are unrealistic," he said at a press conference after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine in Berlin.

"When the time is right, we will need to talk to Moscow through military channels about risk reduction and transparency. That is in both sides’ interests," he acknowledged.

In December 2021, Russia presented proposals to the US and NATO calling for respect for the principles of equal and indivisible security, an end to NATO enlargement and the withdrawal of troops from areas near Russia’s borders.