BERLIN, November 19. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine to take place on neutral ground with European participation.

"We are, of course, ready to hold talks with Russia," he said at a press conference after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine in Berlin. "Those talks should take place soon and involve Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the United States. They could take place in the United Arab Emirates, for example," Merz proposed.

"Where these talks actually take place is a separate question. It should be obvious that we are looking for venues where they can be held on neutral ground," the chancellor added.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference that Russia had used diplomatic channels to invite some European representatives to Moscow to clarify their position on possible participation in the peace process. Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said the Kremlin has no plans for now to disclose which European representatives it invited.