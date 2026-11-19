BERLIN, November 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump would take peace in Ukraine over profits from arms sales to Kiev, Jared Kushner, his special envoy and son-in-law, said at a press conference in Berlin.

"To answer specifically your question on the weapons, it's a very small industry relative to the size of the US economy, and nothing would make President Trump happier than to have that industry go down because we have peace throughout the world," Kushner said.

The question came in the wake of a Politico report saying that Trump was skeptical about Ukraine being provided with additional billions of dollars in aid from members of the Coalition of the Willing. Kushner's attention was drawn to the fact that these funds from Europe go, among other things, into the pockets of the United States, since they pay for the supply of weapons.

"War is negative sum. Everyone loses from war, and peace is positive sum. So, the question, the concern you raise, has no consideration in his thoughts, and obviously he really wants to push for peace with everything he has.".