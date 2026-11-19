MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has fulfilled a state contract for the supply of Chukavin sniper rifles on schedule, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Kalashnikov Group has met its contractual obligations for the production of 7.62x54mm Chukavin sniper rifles (SVCh) and has delivered the weapons to the main customer on time. It should be noted that production volumes for this item have grown several-fold compared to 2025," the ministry said.

The Chukavin sniper rifle has been manufactured for the Russian Armed Forces since 2023. The rifle is designed to hit enemy personnel, firing positions and unarmored vehicles at ranges of up to 1,000 meters. Its design meets modern ergonomic requirements for weapons in this class. The rifle weighs 4.8 kg with an empty magazine, which has a 10-round capacity. The total length of the weapon (with the stock extended and the flash hider attached) is 1,170 mm, with a barrel length of 620 mm.

Previously, the Kalashnikov Concern presented new, compact, semi-automatic, shortened versions of the Chukavin sniper rifle (SVCh): the SVCh-1, chambered for the 7.62x54mm cartridge, and the SVCh-2, chambered for the NATO-standard .308 Win (7.62x51mm) round. The company is ready to begin production of these models as soon as possible for both Russian and international customers.