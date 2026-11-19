MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of the state tech corporation Rostec, is enhancing the weaponry and systems capabilities of the fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet, UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said.

"The fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft is the best in its class. The fighter continues to be improved - its weaponry and systems capabilities are being enhanced. Today, this allows it to carry out critical missions while demonstrating effectiveness and excellent maneuverability and combat capabilities. Timely fulfillment of state defense procurement tasks for the delivery of these and other operational-tactical aircraft is our key objective," said Badekha, as quoted by the Rostec press service.

The CEO noted that UAC employees, in cooperation with other Rostec companies, are ensuring the necessary pace of aircraft production.

The Su-57 multirole fighter aircraft was designed to perform a wide range of combat missions. It is capable of engaging air, ground, and sea targets. The aircraft can be deployed at any time, including in adverse weather conditions and electronic countermeasures.