VIENNA, November 18. /TASS/. The militarization of the European Union will deal a blow to the bloc itself; it must abandon its current path toward war with Russia, Yulia Zhdanova, the head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna negotiations on military security and arms control has said.

"Our country is genuinely committed to resolving the Ukrainian crisis by irreversibly eliminating its root causes, and we are prepared to seek ways to achieve the objectives of the special military operation through political and diplomatic means, while taking into account the realities on the ground. These objectives will be met, one way or another. We are focused on a definitive end to the conflict, rather than a temporary ceasefire, which cannot lead to a lasting peace. The ball is in Europe’s court. European nations must abandon their course of preparing for war against us. The militarization of the continent will not prevent conflict - it will, like a boomerang, strike back at the security of those who initiated it," she said at a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation.