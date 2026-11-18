SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Russia and China are taking a constructive approach to building a fairer multipolar world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

"Foreign policy coordination between Russia and China remains steady and is moving in a positive direction. In a difficult geopolitical climate, we are taking constructive approaches to building a fairer multipolar world order," Putin stated.