MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Pavel Fradkov has inspected the development of infrastructure at Russian military bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Pavel Fradkov inspected the development of military and military-social infrastructure at Russian military bases in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that at the 999th Guards Air Base, the Russian deputy defense chief oversaw the progress of work on the development of airfield infrastructure and social facilities. Specialists of the Defense Ministry’s Military Construction Complex briefed Fradkov on the progress of the implementation of the air base facilities’ development plan.

In the Republic of Tajikistan, at the 201st Russian Military Base, the deputy defense minister was informed of the completion of construction of a cultural and recreational center for service members and their families. The official instructed military construction personnel to finish building a new, modern mess hall for the troops by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, on the grounds of the 1109th Detached Electronic Optics Center, specialists of the Military Construction Complex have finished the construction of a cultural and recreational center. The center is scheduled to open once sports equipment has been delivered.

Following his working visit, Fradkov issued a series of directives for the implementation of plans to develop military and military-social infrastructure.