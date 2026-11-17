WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and US leader’s son-in-law Jared Kushner plan to discuss security guarantees for Kiev and a plan to rebuild the Ukrainian economy with representatives of Europe and Ukraine on November 19, the Axios news portal reported, citing a US administration official.

According to the report, the meeting between the US envoys and representatives of Ukraine and European countries is scheduled for Thursday in Berlin. A US official described US President Donald Trump’s trip to China, where he is scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, and the meeting in Berlin as a "coordinated diplomatic effort."

On November 14, Kremlin Spokeswoman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that an agreement had been reached to hold a trilateral meeting on November 19 on the sidelines of the APEC summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his US counterpart Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. On November 16, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that Xi Jinping would hold a trilateral meeting with Putin and Trump on November 19. The White House later confirmed these plans as well.

Russia, the United States, and Ukraine held negotiations on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi to discuss a new system of continental security in the post-conflict period. Europeans also arrived in Abu Dhabi, but they did not participate in the talks, and the Russian delegation had no contact with them. They "worked behind the scenes with the Ukrainians and the Americans," said Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian leader.