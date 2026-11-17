WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. Progress is being made in negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine, US Special Envoy and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner said.

In a post on social media platform X, he wrote that Russia, the United States, Ukraine and Europe "are making progress" that will help end the conflict in Ukraine, as well as "strengthen European security, and create the foundations for lasting peace."

According to Kushner, he and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, "working closely with Ukraine and our European partners over the past year," "have made meaningful progress toward that vision through three essential pillars." The US envoy explained that these involve efforts to develop security guarantees for Ukraine, its membership in the European Union and a plan to rebuild its economy. He added that "NATO will remain a critical pillar of European security."

"Our objective is to build on Europe’s existing institutions and agreements, strengthening security commitments, communication, transparency, and mechanisms for de-escalation so that the peace we achieve can endure," the envoy wrote.