MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China today to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin has "three busy days" ahead, including multilateral events and numerous bilateral meetings. According to presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the main working days will be November 18-19, when Putin will address the APEC CEO Summit, attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and hold trilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

Putin has attended APEC events in various formats, including via video link, since becoming president, but this will be his first in-person participation since 2017. He did not attend the 2008-2011 summits, when Dmitry Medvedev was president, and Medvedev attended the 2018 summit as prime minister. Russia’s top-level participation was suspended in 2022, with deputy prime ministers representing Moscow since then.

Putin is also scheduled to travel to Tajikistan on the evening of November 19.