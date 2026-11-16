VIENNA, November 17. /TASS/. The authorities of the Austrian capital have confirmed that the question of revoking the citizenship of former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, head of St. Petersburg State University’s G.O.R.K.I. Center, is under consideration, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported.

Vienna Deputy Mayor Bettina Emmerling’s spokeswoman said that the city’s MA 35 immigration office is responsible for the procedure to revoke Kneissl’s Austrian citizenship. The newspaper noted that Austrian citizenship can be revoked if a citizen works abroad and their actions harm the interests of the republic, provided they also hold a passport of another country. MA 35 confirmed that the investigation into Kneissl would focus on these allegations, the newspaper reported.

Earlier, Kneissl said that Austrian authorities have begun proceedings to revoke her citizenship because she teaches at a Russian university."The Austrian authorities have begun legal proceedings to strip me of my citizenship so that I become stateless. And my crime is that I teach at a Russian university. That’s my crime. If I become stateless, I’ll ask the UN for a white passport," she said.