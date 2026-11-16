MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart may hold additional talks at the 2026 APEC Summit alongside officially scheduled meetings, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

He said the Russian and Chinese presidents are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on November 18, in both expanded and restricted formats.

"This is what is scheduled within the frames of the bilateral format, which means that Russia and China at this Summit do not rule out further contacts between Putin and Xi Jinping, for example, during luncheons or other events," Ushakov added.

On November 18-19, Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong Province, will host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Putin will lead the Russian delegation at the event.

Last Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters that arrangements for a potential trilateral meeting between Russian President Putin, US President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping were underway.

The summit between Putin and Trump, their first since 2021, took place on August 15 at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. The talks focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

At a Kremlin meeting on August 16, Putin described the summit which he said could bring the sides closer to necessary solutions as meaningful. For his part, Trump said a Ukraine peace deal would now depend on Vladimir Zelensky.