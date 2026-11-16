MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be accompanied by three deputy prime minister, seven ministers and representatives of the presidential administration and the business community in China, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The talks in the expanded format will be at the beginning. We will have a rather high-ranking delegation, as usual. It comprises three deputy prime ministers - [Tatian] Golikova, [Anton] Siluanov and [Dmitry] Chernyshenko. From the administration, there will be [deputy head of the administration Maxim] Oreshkin, [presidential press secretary Dmitry] Peskov and I," Ushakov said.

Seven ministers and chief executives of several top Russian corporations will also be in the delegation, he added.