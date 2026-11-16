MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump will each provide their own assessment of their trilateral meeting later this week in China if no joint communique is issued afterward, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

Moscow currently assumes a joint communique to be released following the trilateral meeting of the presidents of the Russian Federation, the United States and China in Shenzhen, Ushakov noted.

"However, if there is no joint statement, each of the presidents will undoubtedly give their assessment of the negotiations that took place, which will also be of great importance and will be received with interest both here, in the United States and in China," he added.

Russian President Putin met with US special presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin following their arrival in Moscow on November 12. The meeting took place the day after the conclusion of the latest round of trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

On November 18-19, Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong Province, will host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Putin will lead the Russian delegation at the event.

Last Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters that arrangements for a potential trilateral meeting between Russian President Putin, US President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping were underway.

The summit between Putin and Trump, their first since 2021, took place on August 15 at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. The talks focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

At a Kremlin meeting on August 16, Putin described the summit which he said could bring the sides closer to necessary solutions as meaningful. For his part, Trump said a Ukraine peace deal would now depend on Vladimir Zelensky.