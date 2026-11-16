MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The European Union has expanded its anti-Russian sanction list by adding individuals and companies, according to the resolution of the EU Council.

The resolution comes into force from its promulgation. TASS has collected the key points of new restrictions.

Energy sector

- The EU Council introduced sanctions against twelve Russian companies managing oil refineries and dealing with production of petroleum products.

- Companies affiliated with Gazprom Neft that manage Moscow and Omsk Refineries and Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat were hit by restrictions.

- The black list also includes Kirishinefteorgsintez, Khabarovsk, Saratov, Ilsky and Novoshakhtinsky refineries, and Orsknefteorgsintez company.

- Sanctions were also imposed, among others, on TAIF-NK, NNK-Oil, Sakhalinmorneftegaz, and RusChemAliiance, the operator of the gas processing and liquefaction plant under construction in Ust-Luga.

Banking sector

- The European Union sanctioned 47 Russian regional banks.

- Restrictions were introduced also against YooMoney payment service and the St. Petersburg Settlements Center.

Other spheres

- The EU added thirty journalists, bloggers and political scientists to the anti-Russian black list.

- The Agency of Social Engineering was also hit by sanctions.

- The EU also sanctioned businessman Sergey Matviyenko, the son of Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

- Earlier reports said the EU adopted sanctions against 145 individuals and companies, including Russian retailer Wildberries founder Tatiana Kim.