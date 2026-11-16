PARIS, November 16. /TASS/. Florian Philippot, a candidate in the 2027 French presidential election and leader of The Patriots (Les Patriotes) party, has urged Marine Le Pen, the right-wing National Rally (Rassemblement National) candidate, to demand that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky return all financial aid sent by Paris. This advice comes in light of Le Pen's upcoming meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador to France on Monday.

Philippot took to social media to express his views: "There is only one message to convey to the Ukrainian ambassador: Zelensky must repay what is owed to us. Not a single French euro and not a single piece of French weaponry should be sent to Ukraine ever again."

The first round of the French presidential election is set for April 18, 2027. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two contenders with the most support will move on to a runoff on May 2.