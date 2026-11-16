MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold bilateral talks on November 18 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"After his speech [at the APEC CEO Summit], our president will move on to the next part of this APEC summit, which is a very important bilateral segment. Russian-Chinese talks will begin, involving, naturally, Putin, Xi Jinping, and the respective delegations from both countries," the Kremlin official stated.

Ushakov noted that the meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Shenzhen marks their fifth contact since the beginning of this year. "Typically, the leaders begin the year with a bilateral videoconference or a phone call. This was followed by an official visit to Beijing on May 20, where a meeting was held. They also met during the SCO summit in Bishkek, and held talks during the BRICS summit in New Delhi as well," he recounted.