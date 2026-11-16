MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia and China hold similar or aligned positions on key global issues, the Kremlin press service has said.

"Moscow and Beijing hold similar or aligned positions on key global issues; they advocate for the formation of a more just and democratic multipolar world order, and for ensuring equal and indivisible security," the press-service stated.

It is noted that the two states coordinate their positions within international forums such as the UN, the SCO, BRICS, the G20, and others.