MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainian men mobilized in the Russia conflict could top three million, according to data cited by Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaly Kim.

"We expect more than three million veterans," he said in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine news agency. This figure does not account for irreplaceable losses, which the Ukrainian authorities have not disclosed.

Kiev also does not disclose the number of those mobilized. In August, the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Kirill Budanov (listed by Russia as a terrorist and extremist), stated that at least 30,000 people needed to be mobilized each month "to maintain troop strength."

As Kim noted, the country is not prepared for when these veterans return home. "Together with their families, this could amount to nine million people. That’s nearly a third of the nation. <...> We simply won’t be able to provide for all the veterans and their families," he said. According to Kim, the economy is also not ready to accommodate such a large number of veterans, and opening the borders once hostilities end will trigger a mass exodus of Ukrainians abroad. "If we open the borders, people will start to depart," the minister noted.