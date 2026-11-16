MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Austria’s former foreign minister Karin Kneissl, who heads the G.O.R.K.I. Center at St. Petersburg University, said Austrian authorities have begun proceedings to revoke her citizenship because she teaches at a Russian university.

"The Austrian authorities have begun legal proceedings to strip me of my citizenship so that I become stateless. And my crime is that I teach at a Russian university. That’s my crime. If I become stateless, I’ll ask the UN for a white passport," she said at the General Assembly of the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism, "For the Freedom of Nations!".