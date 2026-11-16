BRUSSELS, November 16. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has transferred 1.76 billion euros to Kiev for the purchase of missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ammunition, and air defense systems, European Commission spokesperson Balazs Ujvari said at a briefing in Brussels on Monday.

"Today, the European Commission disbursed 1.76 billion euros to Ukraine under the 90-billion-euro Ukraine Support Loan. The payment will fund drones, ammunition and air defense systems, including early-warning radars and missiles, to meet Ukraine's urgent military needs," he said.

Ujvari said that Ukraine will not be able to use this money to purchase American missiles for Patriot air defense systems, as all weapons under this tranche must be manufactured in the EU and Ukraine.

These funds are part of the 8-billion-euro financial package previously approved by the EU Council.