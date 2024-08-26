Several thousand South Ossetian fighters take part in special op — president

TSKHINVAL, August 26. /TASS/. President of South Ossetia Alan Gagloyev said that there are several thousands South Ossetian fighters taking part in the Russian Special military operation in Ukraine. Speaking in an interview with TASS, he underscored that this is the republic’s contribution to the strategic partnership with the Russian Federation.

"As for our contribution to the partnership, our aid to our strategic partner, South Ossetia is always near and is always ready to help with whatever it can. The most colorful example is our support to the people’s republic of Donbass since 2014. This includes humanitarian aid and participation in the protection of the Novorossian population. Several thousand fighters from South Ossetia fight shoulder to shoulder with their brothers in arms from Russia, protecting the people of Donbass, Zaporozhye, Kursk and Belgorod," the president said.

He underscored that Ossetian fighters fulfill their allied duties with honor, bringing the joint Victory closer. Gagloyev noted that "the information about their fearlessness, heroism, high warrior qualities, their contribution to the combat fraternity is conveyed to the leadership of the Russian Federation."

Previously, Presidential Aide Alan Pliyev told TASS that South Ossetian authorities have sent six Niva SUVs and special reconnaissance equipment for Ossetian fighters in the special military operation area. Prior to that, Ossetian units in the special military operation area received several dozen drones from Gagloyev and North Ossetia head Sergey Menyaylo.

In May, 2023, Gagloyev visited the deployment location of South Ossetian troops in Melitopol and delivered another batch of humanitarian aid to servicemen of the 4th military base, and to volunteers of Alania and Shtorm battalions. The humanitarian cargo included quadcopters, portable radios, generators and essential goods: food, water, camouflage, boots, face masks, sleeping bags and stoves. Gagloyev also handed over his own pickup truck to one military unit.