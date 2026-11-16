TEHRAN, November 16. /TASS/. An American MQM-170 drone was grounded intact south of Iran’s Qeshm Island after its control signals were intercepted, the public affairs department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy reported on Monday.

"This is the fourth drone of this type captured intact by the Electronic Warfare and UAV Command of the IRGC Navy, and the eighth drone overall to be captured intact by the IRGC’s air defense forces in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz," the IRGC Navy said in a statement.

According to the IRGC Navy, the drone was tracking and identifying Iran’s air defense and electronic warfare systems in the area, after which the military took control of it. The IRGC Navy called on the US military command to acknowledge the reality on the battlefield and respect Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.