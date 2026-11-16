MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18-19 to participate in events of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin aide, the forthcoming trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump will be a "showstopper" event.

Putin is 100% sure to meet with Trump because they both will be attending the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Ushakov reassured.

TASS has summed up the Kremlin aide’s key statement.

The president’s schedule

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18-19 to participate in events of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit

On November 18, Putin will speak at the meeting of the business summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and present the investment potential of Russia.

The Russian leader will also visit the joint university of the Moscow State University (MGU) and the Beijing Polytechnic University in Shenzhen, where he will walk around an exhibition and speak to the students.

Apart from that, Putin will meet with Vietnam's President To Lam on the sidelines of the APEC summit on November 18.

He will also hold a meeting with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Putin will hold brief meetings with some political figures during an official reception in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

During Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s recent visit to Moscow, they agreed with Putin that after wrapping up the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China, the Russian leader will travel to Dushanbe.

Putin and Rahmon held extensive talks in Moscow last week but they are interested in discussing bilateral cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan more closely.

The APEC summit understandings are expected to be set out in a declaration, which is currently being agreed upon.

The framework for APEC interaction in the sphere of trade digital development in 2027-2030 is being considered at present.

Putin will meet with Russian journalists at the end of his work schedule of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China to give his assessments on both the summit itself and his bilateral contacts.

Putin-Xi talks

Putin and Xi will hold bilateral talks on November 18 on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

The Putin-Xi talks to be held in the format of a working breakfast with restricted attendance, will be devoted to foreign policy issues, including Ukraine.

Putin will brief Xi on recent communication with the US, including the Abu Dhabi talks, when they meet at the 2026 APEC Summit.

Putin and Xi may also discuss their upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Along with their official talks, additional contacts between Putin and Xi are not ruled out.

The talks between Russia and China in the expanded format will be dedicated to prospects of cooperation in the economy.

The record for trade turnover between Russia and China of 2024, which reached $245 bln, could be surpassed this year.

Trilateral Russia-US-China meeting

The forthcoming trilateral Putin-Xi-Trump meeting will be a "showstopper" event in Shenzhen.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the three leaders, that is why, its significance and symbolism is difficult to overestimate.

The meeting will be held at the Chinese leader’s state residence.

Work is underway to determine what the trilateral meeting between Putin, Xi, and Trump will cover.

The meeting will be arranged taking into account the countries’ alliance during WWII and their cooperation in the creation of the UN.

The three leaders are ready to hold a useful and substantive discussion that will have a significant impact on the entire international situation.

The Kremlin believes that a joint communique will be released after the Putin-Xi-Trump meeting.

The text of a joint statement to follow the three leaders’ meeting is being forged through arduous diplomatic work.

Each of the leaders will provide their own assessment of their trilateral meeting if no joint communique is issued afterward.

Many are glad that Putin-Trump-Xi meeting will take place, while some are unhappy, but this meeting is necessary.

Preparations for Putin’s meeting with Trump

Putin’s potential bilateral meeting with Trump in Shenzhen is being worked on.

Preparations for a meeting between Putin and Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit were discussed in general terms during a recent visit to Moscow by the American leader’s special representatives, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Putin is 100% sure to meet with Trump because they both will be attending the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Some of the issues that will be discussed by the two leaders have been agreed upon.

The time and venue for the Putin-Trump meeting at the APEC summit in Shenzhen are still being worked out.

During their talks at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Putin and Trump, will, among other things, discuss the conflict in Ukraine, as well as US and Russian proposals on settling the Ukrainian crisis.

Delegation to APEC

Putin will be accompanied in China by three deputy prime ministers, seven ministers, his administration officials, and businessmen.

More than 30 companies will represent Russia at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) business summit, including oil and gas giants, Sber, Yandex, and Wildberries.

Russia has prepared a bid for the chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in 2035, which is being discussed proactively.